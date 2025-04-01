Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 87.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,207,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

