MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.70. 11,628,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 45,311,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MARA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

