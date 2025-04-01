Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Announces Earnings Results

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.63% and a negative net margin of 179.74%.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 119,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,826. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

