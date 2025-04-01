May Hill Capital LLC Invests $330,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $662.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $725.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $730.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

