May Hill Capital LLC Invests $858,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 155,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

