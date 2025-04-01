May Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

