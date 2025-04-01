May Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

