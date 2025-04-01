May Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 94,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

