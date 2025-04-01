May Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of May Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

