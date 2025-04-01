Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.96% of Mayville Engineering worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 83,213 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 332,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $273.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

