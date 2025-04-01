Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 308633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

