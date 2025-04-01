Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Update

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBNKP opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

About Medallion Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

