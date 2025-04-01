MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 68,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,435. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the production and sale of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extracts, concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis active ingredients and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

