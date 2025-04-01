MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
MediPharm Labs Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 68,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,435. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MediPharm Labs
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.