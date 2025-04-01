Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,048 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $642,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

