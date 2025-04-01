Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 390.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

National Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

