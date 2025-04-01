Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 171.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of RE/MAX worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

NYSE RMAX opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $113,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,247,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,310,035.56. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

