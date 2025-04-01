Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $164,000 in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $68.66.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 73.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

