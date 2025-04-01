Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6,210.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 100,676 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $2,173,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

