Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,105 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 3,136,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 442,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,691,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,985,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 119,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

