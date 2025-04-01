Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 125,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 650,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Metsera Stock Performance

About Metsera

Metsera ( NASDAQ:MTSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

