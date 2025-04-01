MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Head-To-Head Review

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 16.47% 9.61% 1.64% BrightSpire Capital -79.23% 8.82% 2.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 BrightSpire Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for MFA Financial and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 33.20%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 37.89%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and BrightSpire Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $252.85 million 4.17 $80.16 million $0.81 12.70 BrightSpire Capital $347.22 million 2.08 -$15.55 million ($1.05) -5.31

MFA Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. MFA Financial pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital pays out -61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MFA Financial beats BrightSpire Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.