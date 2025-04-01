MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,486.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $1,040,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 204.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 932.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MSTR opened at $288.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.48 and a 200-day moving average of $297.16. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

