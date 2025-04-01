MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $295.61 and last traded at $298.97. 4,651,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,185,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

