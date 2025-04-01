Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,942,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

WYNN opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

