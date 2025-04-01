Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,820,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after buying an additional 316,514 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.10 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,039.68. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

