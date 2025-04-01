Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

