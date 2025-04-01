Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Intuitive Machines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUNR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

About Intuitive Machines

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.