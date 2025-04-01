Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,312 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.62.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $939,625.74. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $26,134,500. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.