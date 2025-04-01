Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 324.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $65,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,574,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,553,462.72. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,492,540 shares of company stock valued at $27,049,928 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

