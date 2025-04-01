Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,472,000 after buying an additional 211,426 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

