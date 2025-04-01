Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.