Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.1 days.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $12.19 on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.