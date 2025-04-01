Mosaic Financial Group LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average of $269.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

