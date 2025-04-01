Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Down 19.3% – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) fell 19.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 19,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).

Mothercare Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.19 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.69.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

