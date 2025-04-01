Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 203,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Motorola Solutions worth $490,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after buying an additional 315,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $438.07 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.61. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.