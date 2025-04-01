MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 175.94% from the company’s previous close.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. MultiSensor AI has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSAI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

