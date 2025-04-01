National Bank Financial Comments on Spin Master Q3 Earnings

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.75.

Spin Master Price Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$24.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$23.86 and a 12-month high of C$35.44.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

