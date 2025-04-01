National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,971 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.17% of Analog Devices worth $176,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $201.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock worth $7,746,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

