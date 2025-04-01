National Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 946 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $288.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.41. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $206.29 and a one year high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

