National Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

