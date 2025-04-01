National Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

National Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $274.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

