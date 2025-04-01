National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

