National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PKW opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3078 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.