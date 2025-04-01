National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.