National Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,402 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,658,000 after purchasing an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after buying an additional 463,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $229.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

