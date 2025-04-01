Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

