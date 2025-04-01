Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $119.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.85.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,634,473.90. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $90,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,116,646.45. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

