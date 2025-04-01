Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 96,889.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

