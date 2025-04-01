Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.0 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.68. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $183.56 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

