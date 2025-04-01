Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $366.54 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $529.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.90 and its 200 day moving average is $386.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

